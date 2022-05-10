First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

