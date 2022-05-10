Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 142,621.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

CHD stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

