UMB Bank N A MO Invests $312,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.50 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

