Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Cigna by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

