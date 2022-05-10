Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

