UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 358.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

