AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $247,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 112.1% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 450.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 896,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 307.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 954,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 719,735 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

