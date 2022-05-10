Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,674,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $119.44 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.86.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

