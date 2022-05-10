Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

