Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.