UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.