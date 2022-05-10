Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after buying an additional 656,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

SPLK stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

