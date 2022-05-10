First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.