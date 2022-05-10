Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

