Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,431 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Under Armour worth $34,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

