EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

