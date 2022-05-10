NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 270,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $6.57. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

