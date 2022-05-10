Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.