UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $288.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

