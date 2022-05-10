Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of Univar Solutions worth $127,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 123.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 62.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

