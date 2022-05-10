623 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $327.45 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

