Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

