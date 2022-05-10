Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

