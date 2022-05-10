Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of BERY opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

