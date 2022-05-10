AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 836.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $479.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.13 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

