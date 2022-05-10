Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Pentair by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

NYSE PNR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

