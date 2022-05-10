Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 58,282 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,282 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

