Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

