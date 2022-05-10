First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

