Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

