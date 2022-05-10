AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after buying an additional 104,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

