First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $155.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

