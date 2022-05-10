Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.