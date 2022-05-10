Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)
