Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

