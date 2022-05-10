Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

