Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of MCY opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Mercury General has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

