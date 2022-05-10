Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

