AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

