First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

