Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,113.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,404.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,573.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,084.53 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,262.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.