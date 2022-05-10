Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 609.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.06 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.