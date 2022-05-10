Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

QDEL opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

