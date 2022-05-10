Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Brinker International worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

