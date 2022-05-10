UMB Bank N A MO Takes $346,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

