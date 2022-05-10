UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

