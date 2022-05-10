UMB Bank N A MO Has $356,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

