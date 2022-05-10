UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $512.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $510.36 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

