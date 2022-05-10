7,995 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

