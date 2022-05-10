UMB Bank N A MO Invests $372,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HP shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.