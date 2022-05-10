UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $337,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.76 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

